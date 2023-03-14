AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK unemployment at historic low but inflation hits wages

AFP Published 14 Mar, 2023 05:53pm
Follow us

LONDON: British unemployment remains near its historical low but wages are still falling in real terms, official data showed Tuesday on the eve of a budget.

The unemployment rate was stable at 3.7 percent in the three months to the end of January compared with the three months to the end of December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

Wages excluding bonuses rose 6.5 percent – but dived 3.5 percent when inflation is taken into account.

“Although the inflation rate has come down a little, it’s still outstripping earnings growth, meaning real pay continues to fall,” said ONS economic statistics director Darren Morgan on Tuesday.

Britain remains plagued by strikes as workers protest over pay failing to keep pace with consumer prices.

The data was published one day before finance minister Jeremy Hunt unveils the government’s latest budget, against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis that has sparked strikes across Britain.

UK hospital doctors on Monday began a three-day strike over pay at the start of a week that will also see teachers, train staff and civil servants walk out, in industrial action timed to coincide with the budget.

UK inflation rate falls more than expected to 10.1pc

The ONS also revealed Tuesday that the economy now has more than 1.1 million job vacancies.

“The jobs market remains strong, but inflation remains too high,” Hunt said in reaction to Tuesday’s data.

“Tomorrow at the budget, I will set out how we will go further to bear down on inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy, including by helping more people back into work.”

Hunt flagged over the weekend that he would reveal more childcare support to help parents get back into work.

And he will reportedly seek pension changes to discourage workers from taking early retirement.

The government is looking to fill vacancies in part caused by a lack of EU workers following Brexit and a record number of people classed as long-term sick.

Annual UK inflation has cooled in recent months but remains above 10 percent, fives times the rate targeted by the Bank of England.

British GDP British inflation British unemployment British economy

Comments

1000 characters

UK unemployment at historic low but inflation hits wages

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Hascol’s worst problems are behind it, says chief as company announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Saudi Arabia deposit of $5bn enters Turkish central bank accounts

India not obliged to follow Russian oil price cap: ministry source

Read more stories