AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.41%)
DGKC 43.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.6%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.41%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.66%)
HUBC 70.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.96%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.52%)
OGDC 91.85 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (5.6%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.71 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (4.05%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-5.05%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.09%)
TRG 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.7%)
UNITY 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,208 Increased By 15.1 (0.36%)
BR30 15,200 Increased By 189.9 (1.26%)
KSE100 41,869 Increased By 74.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,602 Increased By 50.1 (0.32%)
Australia shares fall 2% as potential US banking crisis alarms traders

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 12:33pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Australian shares slumped more than 2% to their lowest level since early-January on Tuesday, led by mining and banking stocks , as traders fretted about a broader financial fallout from the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a third straight session, declining 2.1% to 6,960.40 by 0006 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

Startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday, becoming the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Battling a crisis of confidence, investors globally sold off bank shares despite US regulatory actions to rescue failed banks and guarentee deposits.

In Sydney, financial stocks slipped 2.8% to hit a more five-month low, with the so-called ‘Big Four’ banks retreating between 1.7% and 2.7%.

Heavyweight miners followed suit, shedding 1.4% on news that Chinese regulators might take steps to curb inflated iron ore prices. Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto retreated 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks dived over 3%, hitting their lowest since October, as oil prices slid about 2% overnight.

Woodside Energy lost 3.2%, while Santos fell 3%. Technology stocks retreated 3.7% and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark.

Block Inc’s ASX-listed shares and Xero dropped 3.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks were a lone bright spot on the benchmark, up 2.6% to hit a four-week high. Bullion prices surged as their safe-haven appeal drew in investors spooked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Australia shares fall 1% on US bank collapse jitters

Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources. and Ramelius Resources added between 3.3% and 2.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,629.92.

Shares of New Zealand’s Synlait Milk hit over 3-month low after it cut its base milk price forecast for the 2022/2023 season on weak global demand.

