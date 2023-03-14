Australia shares fall 2% as potential US banking crisis alarms traders

Australian shares slumped more than 2% to their lowest level since early-January on Tuesday, led by mining and banking stocks , as traders fretted about a broader financial fallout from the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last week.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell for a third straight session, declining 2.1% to 6,960.40 by 0006 GMT. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

Startup-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday, becoming the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Battling a crisis of confidence, investors globally sold off bank shares despite US regulatory actions to rescue failed banks and guarentee deposits.

In Sydney, financial stocks slipped 2.8% to hit a more five-month low, with the so-called ‘Big Four’ banks retreating between 1.7% and 2.7%.

Heavyweight miners followed suit, shedding 1.4% on news that Chinese regulators might take steps to curb inflated iron ore prices. Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto retreated 1.3% and 0.8%, respectively.

Energy stocks dived over 3%, hitting their lowest since October, as oil prices slid about 2% overnight.

Woodside Energy lost 3.2%, while Santos fell 3%. Technology stocks retreated 3.7% and were the top percentage losers on the benchmark.

Block Inc’s ASX-listed shares and Xero dropped 3.7% and 2.5%, respectively.

Gold stocks were a lone bright spot on the benchmark, up 2.6% to hit a four-week high. Bullion prices surged as their safe-haven appeal drew in investors spooked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

Australia shares fall 1% on US bank collapse jitters

Newcrest Mining, Northern Star Resources. and Ramelius Resources added between 3.3% and 2.8%.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% to 11,629.92.

Shares of New Zealand’s Synlait Milk hit over 3-month low after it cut its base milk price forecast for the 2022/2023 season on weak global demand.