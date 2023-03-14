AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.93%)
BAFL 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
BOP 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.49%)
DGKC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
EPCL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.78%)
HUBC 71.09 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.34%)
HUMNL 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KAPCO 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
KEL 2.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
MLCF 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
NETSOL 78.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.52%)
OGDC 91.86 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (5.61%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
PIBTL 3.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 71.72 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.06%)
PRL 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.13%)
SILK 0.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.04%)
SNGP 42.55 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.58%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.22%)
TRG 111.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.61%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,208 Increased By 15.1 (0.36%)
BR30 15,195 Increased By 184.8 (1.23%)
KSE100 41,869 Increased By 74.8 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,602 Increased By 50.1 (0.32%)
Brent oil may retest support at $78.73

Reuters Published 14 Mar, 2023 11:29am
Brent oil may retest a support at $78.73, a break below could open the way towards $77.31. The sharp bounce triggered by the support is regarded as a pullback towards a bearish wedge, which has been confirmed, suggesting a target of $76.

The pullback may have completed around $82.45.

Wave pattern indicates the progress of a wave c, which is expected to travel to $77.31, slightly above $76.

Immediate resistance is at $81.03, a break above could lead to a gain to $81.91.

On the daily chart, oil broke a support of $80.72 and narrowly missed the next support of $77.56.

Brent oil may bounce moderately before falling

The break represents bears’ overwhelming victory on the battlefield centred around $80.72. Both a bearish flag and the continuation of a wave (C) from $125.19 have been confirmed.

The wedge suggests a target of $57.95.

The swift recovery of the price from the Monday low of $78.34 could be due to a pullback towards the flag.

Brent crude oil

