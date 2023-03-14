AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Reuters Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 05:02pm
Follow us

LONDON: Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis.

Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) dropped $1.74, or 2.3%, to $73.06 a barrel. On Monday, Brent and WTI fell to their lowest since early January and December, respectively.

Oil prices dropped alongside a continued slide in equities markets.

“We see Monday’s developments around the regional U.S. banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact,” said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.

The sudden shutdown of SVB Financial triggered concerns about risks to other banks resulting from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes over the last year.

Traders now no longer expect a 50-basis points (bps) rate hike next week, with a current projection of a 25 bps rise, even ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price data on Tuesday.

A lower rate rise could mean the dollar weakening which in turn is a bullish signal for oil prices.

Crude oil prices slide $4 as banking fears rattle markets

Economists surveyed by Reuters forecast consumer prices increased by 0.4% in February, which would lower the year-on-year increase in the CPI to 6.0% in February and mark the smallest year-on-year rise since September 2021.

A stronger-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation outcome could put further downward pressure on oil prices.

Meanwhile, consumer inflation in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, slowed to the lowest rate in a year in February.

The monthly oil market report by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is due later on Tuesday ahead of one prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA) on Wednesday.

On the supply side, the American Petroleum Institute is expected to release industry data on U.S. oil inventories at 1630 ET/2030 GMT.

Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that crude inventories rose by about 600,000 barrels last week.

Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters
bonce richard Mar 14, 2023 06:22pm
@Khadija, Lahore , I am happy to hear that you have rich friends living in the US. I humbly request you not to ask your friends to help our country in the shape of dollars, our army is the richest army than our innocent people. When our generals retire from their services they directly go to Europe and Dubai for a better life.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Lotte Chemical temporarily shuts operations, citing raw material shortage

China’s Sunwalk Group to invest $2bn in Pakistan’s optical fiber network: Federal Minister Syed Amin-ul Haque

Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

Hascol’s worst problems are behind it, says chief as company announces steps to restructure Rs54bn debt

Lahore is most polluted city, Chad worst among countries

Saudi Arabia deposit of $5bn enters Turkish central bank accounts

India not obliged to follow Russian oil price cap: ministry source

Read more stories