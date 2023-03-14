Benevolent Fund building: PAC body orders inquiry into delay in construction

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday ordered an inquiry into the delay in the construction of the Benevolent Fund building and submit a report.

The committee also asked for fixing responsibility on the officials found involved in financial losses of Rs1.73 billion of the EOBI due to faulty decision.

Shahida Akhtar Ali convened the sub-committee to examine the audit report of the Establishment Division for the fiscal year 2018-19.

The committee was informed that Rs1.39 billion was invested in six sectors and no profit or capital amount was withdrawn from banks and the matter was pending in the NAB. The secretary ED said that Rs14.50 billion was recovered and the rest was in litigation.

Members Committee was apprised that the escalation cost increased from Rs5.60 billion to Rs7.94 billion in the construction of the Benevolent Fund building located at Blue Area. Construction of two blocks of the building is yet to be tendered, the committee was informed.

The Secretary Establishment replied that the objection of audit had valid grounds and an inquiry had already been initiated on the matter and yet to be submitted before the board of trustees.

Giving reasons for the delay, he explained that the consultant hired for the project had given wrong estimates in the first place and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) also further delayed in acquiring the land and delayed in addressing the other problems.

Expressing her displeasure, the convener asked to reveal the name of those officials who were named in the inquiry and due to the irresponsible attitude of the government officials the nation was facing billions of rupees in losses.

