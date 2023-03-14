Policeman martyred, terrorist commander killed: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Terrorists opened fire on a police party engaged in census security duty in general area of Raghzai, Tank District. One policeman embraced Shahadat as a result, the military’s media wing said.

According to the details shared by ISPR, security forces immediately cordoned off the area, blocking all possible escape routes. Fleeing terrorists were intercepted in general area Gara Guldad, Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan District. After intense exchange of fire, terrorist commander Abdul Rasheed alias Rasheedi, was killed.

The killed terrorist was wanted by police, being involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and security forces’ commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

