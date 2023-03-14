11 remaining Karachi UCs: JI asks ECP to explain reason behind delay in polls

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq Monday demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to explain why it failed to hold polls in the remaining 11 union councils even after almost two months since the local government polls in Karachi.

He raised the point at a press conference .He was flanked by JI leaders, including Prof Nizamuddin Memon, Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Osama Razi and others.

The JI chief was on a short visit to Karachi to condolences to the family over demise of JI leader Laeq Ahmed.

The JI supreme leader said that the Pakistan People Party needs to realize its defeat in the local government elections in Karachi.

It would be a great disservice to Karachiites and sheer injustice to Karachi if the PPP negates the decision made by Karachiites.

He vowed that the JI will form the local government in Karachi.

He added that the Sindh chief minister needs to get rid of his wishful thinking about the mayor office.

He maintained that the JI has already won 358 wards but the PPP leadership was adamant to install a mayor loyal to the PPP and this attitude was quiet illogical.

He further said that the PPP had also negated the mandate of people back in 1970s and as a result the country had been deprived of half of its land.

The JI leader said that the ECP is going to conduct hearing of a case pertaining to the Karachi on Tuesday, March 14, whereas the ECP should decide the cases on merit while defying all pressures.

Talking about the Toshakhana scandal, he said that it was an eye opener for the entire nation. The ruling elite, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the PDM and the PPP have plundered the national exchequer as well as the Toshakhana, he said, adding that proper investigation should be done in this regards.

He also asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take a suo motu action on irregularities and corruption in foreign funding pertaining to the flood affected people.

The JI leader also demanded of the government and those in the corridors of power to release Maulana Hidayatur Rehman and provide justice to the people of Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan.

Sirajul Haq while talking about the national political scenario said that elections in two provinces will be a useless exercise. The general elections should be conducted all across the country and at the same time after electoral reforms, he said.

He said that the PDM and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have locked horns over personnel and political interests and not over national interests. He said that the nation needs to get rid of the PTI, the PPP and the PDM, whereas the JI was the only political alternative in the political arena to handle the ongoing crises.

He said that both the PTI and the current ruling regimes played the role of facilitator for the International Monetary Fund.

Haq also demanded of the government to ensure due rights, including respectable source of livelihood for khoajasaras (eunuchs) in the country, instead of controversial legislation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023