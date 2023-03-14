AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
Studies on potential markets: PAAPAM launches training programme on export marketing

Recorder Report Published 14 Mar, 2023 03:18am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has initiated to conduct studies on export potential markets and launched an export marketing training program for its members to move towards exports, also allocating funds to achieve the goal in this regard.

PAAPAM senior vice chairman Usman Malik observed that the project is intended to enable members to improve their processes and products to cater to international markets and to impart training to enable them to gear up to global demands and become competitive in the world markets.

He stated that entry into the global supply chain could also be made a reality with the helping hands of the local OEMs and their international partners, who are selling international brands of their vehicles, motorcycles, tractors, and buses in Pakistan. More importantly, with the advent of the new Auto Industries Development and Export Policy, PAAPAM is looking forward to concrete support from its OEM customers as well as the Government to achieve this coveted goal, he added.

“The key towards exporting auto parts is producing high-quality, specialized auto parts, with zero defects, that can sell in the international markets, both to OEMs and their aftermarket dealers, commented Syed Nabeel Hashmi, former Chairman, and a leading auto parts exporter.

With the very heavy depreciation of the Pakistani rupee, he emphasized members should take this opportunity as a silver lining.

Although our local input costs have gone up, auto parts are still exportable, being value-added products, he added. He also urged entry into the global subcontracting supply chain, where PAAPAM members can immediately produce components and parts that may not be related to the auto sectors. Many Pakistani companies have achieved success stories after diversifying in this direction.

Leading parts exporters assured their best support to PAAPAM members for developing this export-enabling mindset and culture for the member companies.

The former Chairman, Razzaq Ahmed, said they were already meeting international quality requirements and needed to double their efforts to maximize our global share.

Khurram Aftab emphasized collective and cluster-based efforts to attain quality production.

All the sectors of PAAPAM were widely represented at the above meeting, including Zia Hyder, Shahid Dad, Tanveer Mir, Javad Hafiz, Mehboob Ashraf Sheikh, Mirza Sikandar Baig, Shouban Akhtar, Usman Yousaf Mughal, Wali Ullah Ghaznavi, Farid Wasim, and Rizwan Razzaq, and unanimously agreed to move in this new direction with zeal and devotion.

