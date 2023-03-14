AVN 66.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.81%)
KARACHI: On Friday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 22.672 billion and the number of lots traded at 22,305.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.603 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 5.107 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.464 billion), Silver (PKR 1.702 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.379 billion), DJ (PKR 860.133 million), Platinum (PKR 676.998 million), SP500 (PKR 487.043 million), Natural Gas (PKR 323.547 million), Copper (PKR 55.512 million) and Brent (PKR 11.088 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 13 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 35.036 million were traded.

