Mar 13, 2023
Pakistan, Iran discuss electricity projects

APP Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:15am
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Sunday met with his Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian at Tehran.

During the meeting, mutual areas of interest were discussed, said a press release.

The Iranian Minister appreciated the authorities of Pakistan for the construction of transmission line to import electricity from Iran to Gwadar on fast pace.

Supply to Gwadar: Iran invited to discuss additional 100MW electricity tariff

He also expressed his interest to initiate more electricity projects with Pakistan.

Khurram Dastgir thanked his counterpart for extending his cooperation in the energy field.

