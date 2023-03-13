AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Mar 13, 2023
NIC, Coca-Cola hold event to mark Women’s Day

Press Release Published 13 Mar, 2023 06:55am
ISLAMABAD: The National Incubation Centre and Coca-Cola celebrated International Women’s Day 2023 with an event focused on the day’s global theme: Embracing Equity.

The event focused on the issue of water equity with a specific emphasis on how it disproportionately affects women and children in Pakistan. It was noted that around 40 percent of Pakistan’s population lacks access to clean drinking water.

To address this issue, Coca-Cola partnered with Indus Earth Trust and Bondh E Shams to install a solar-powered water filtration system in Ali Muhammad Jokhio village, Thatta, which produces 10,000 liters of clean water every day.

Additionally, innovative water wheels were provided to women to help ease the burden of carrying water. Safia and Asia, women of the Ali Muhammad Jhokio village were in attendance at the event and interacted with the audience sharing their perspectives and first-hand experience of the critical connection between women and access to safe drinking water.

The event featured a relevant and timely keynote by Senator and Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik, serving as a critical bridge in the relationship between women, water, power and development.

At the event, the National Incubation Centre and Coca-Cola were also joined by startup WeCamp, a platform dedicated to supporting, and celebrating home-based female entrepreneurs.

WeCamp held a panel discussion on “Female Inclusion in the Workforce”. The discussion, moderated by WeCamp’s CEO, Laiba Iqbal, featured journalist and founder of The MM Edit, Maria Memon, Aqsa Khan, CEO of Milma Trips, and Fozia Asim, home-based entrepreneur behind Saqafat.

