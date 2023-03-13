AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
Rain expected at isolated places in KP, Kashmir

APP Published 13 Mar, 2023 07:16am
ISLAMABAD: Partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in plain areas during day time.

According to the situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was: Parachinar 20mm; Takht Bai 8mm; Peshawar (Airport 5mm, City 3mm); Cherat, Malam Jabba, Mirkhani, and Bacha Khan Airport 3mm, Chitral, Drosh, and Bannu 2mm, and Saidu Sharif, and Kalam 1mm.

