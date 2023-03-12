AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE withdraws bid for 2026 World Bank-IMF meetings in favour of Qatar

Reuters Published 12 Mar, 2023 08:24pm
Follow us

DOHA: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has withdrawn its bid to host the 2026 World Bank and International Monetary Fund meeting and will instead support Qatar as a potential host, the office of Qatar’s emir and the UAE’s state news agency said on Sunday, in the latest sign of warming ties between the Gulf neighbours.

The decision came during a phone call between UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, statements from state news agency WAM and the Amiri Diwan said.

In Sunday’s phone call, Sheikh Mohammed pledged the UAE’s support for Qatar’s bid to host the meetings and “wished the Emir and the people of Qatar every success in hosting this global gathering,” WAM’s statement said.

The two leaders also “explored areas for further collaboration,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in early 2021 ended a 3-1/2 year embargo on ties with Qatar, but relations between Doha and Abu Dhabi had not warmed up at the same pace as those with Riyadh and Cairo, which re-established diplomatic ties with Doha.

The political dispute that had seen Riyadh and its allies sever all ties with Qatar - over its support for Islamist groups that they deem a threat to Gulf dynastic rule and its ties with rivals Iran and Turkey - had shattered the six-nation Gulf bloc.

But relations between Abu Dhabi and Doha have warmed in recent months with Sheikh Mohammed visiting Qatar during the soccer World Cup last December.

Bahrain and Qatar last month held the first round of bilateral talks aimed at repairing relations. Abu Dhabi, like Manama, has not appointed an envoy to Doha, but restored travel and trade links with Qatar.

World Bank uae Qatar IMF

Comments

1000 characters

UAE withdraws bid for 2026 World Bank-IMF meetings in favour of Qatar

Section 144 enforced in Lahore ahead of Imran Khan's rally

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran of creating hurdles to IMF bailout

Iran says oil exports hit highest level since reimposition of US sanctions

SBP informs Senate panel: Forex’s fall has led to 28.2pc PKR slump in FY23 so far

Nepra’s ‘inefficiency’ attracts the wrath of cabinet

‘King Kohli’ gets Test ton after three-year wait

Bridge financing for digital census: ECC asks 4 ministries to surrender Rs12bn

LNG import: ECC may allow PLL to execute FA with Azeri firm

Pak-US energy security dialogue on 15th

Social protection: World Bank’s $200m Punjab project makes little progress

Read more stories