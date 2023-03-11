World
Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations ‘important step towards stability in region’: UAE foreign minister
CAIRO: United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed on Saturday an agreement between regional arch-foes Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations as an “important step towards stability and prosperity” in the region.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.
