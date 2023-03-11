AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations ‘important step towards stability in region’: UAE foreign minister

Reuters Published 11 Mar, 2023 01:29pm
Follow us

CAIRO: United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed on Saturday an agreement between regional arch-foes Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic relations as an “important step towards stability and prosperity” in the region.

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to re-establish relations after years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.

Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal

uae Gulf countries Iran Saudi Arabia relation

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi-Iran agreement to restore relations ‘important step towards stability in region’: UAE foreign minister

Power supply to 5 zero-rated sectors, agri tubewells: Concessional tariff withdrawal decision endorsed

Blast in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province kills one, injures 5

Indus Motor Company jacks up Toyota car prices yet again

India, Australia aim to boost critical mineral trade in broader deal

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since 2008 crisis, billions stranded

Li Qiang, Xi confidant, takes reins as China’s premier

Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

ECC seeks data on wheat situation

Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Read more stories