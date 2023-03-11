PARTLY FACETIOUS: The elusive IMF review

“Dar says that the IMF review is taking longer than it should have.”

“Did he say why?”

“The Khan!”

“I bet you if Dar falls ill and has to leave the country for another five years he will blame that on The Khan as well.”

“With good reason – he is one of a growing number of people that The Khan is constantly attacking and that’s not good for health.”

“Yes but let’s be honest the case against Dar of what was it, assets well beyond known means of income is over, isn’t it!”

“Two things my friend - first there was no need to use the word well…”

“It simply means much more than accountingly possible and an explanation does not mean submission of decades of tax returns…”

“There is no such word as accountingly!”

“Really, that’s your take!”

“Anyway Dar was exonerated on the 42-page hand written affidavit he signed in front of a magistrate acknowledging that he laundered money for the Sharifs – an exoneration which coincidentally coincided with Shehbaz Sharif taking oath as chief minister Punjab and the provincial law officer miraculously withdrawing the case…”

“Miracles happen to good people…Dar is a God fearing man…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway the assets beyond known means case was dismissed as soon as the amended National Accountability Bureau law was passed by parliament on 26 May 2022 and Dar was back in the country on 26 September…”

“How can you link the two – there is a four-month gap.”

“Dar was waiting for a free plane ride and as soon as our Prime Minister parked the official plane at Heathrow airport…”

“Hmm, but anyway the reason for the delay in the IMF review is Dar and the sooner the powers that be recognize and acknowledge it, the better for the 85 plus cabinet and the eleven parties and the PML-N and…why are you laughing?”

“I am not sure if Nawaz Sharif has deliberately sent two suicide bombers to cut his younger brother to size – Dar and Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) whose Imran Khan bashing is really backfiring amongst the swing voters…”

“NMN really needs to change her makeup artist – I mean the mascara while speaking on Women’s Day was a sight to behold.”

“Another shallow comment my friend.”

