SKMT launches ‘Zakat collection campaign’

LAHORE: The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) launched its ‘Zakat collection campaign’ for 2023 in the second week of March.

On the occasion, Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMT said that the campaign theme this year focuses on easing the burden of cancer for families already afflicted with poverty. A loved one’s cancer diagnosis brings many challenges, including the financial cost of treatment and associated expenses, such as travel and accommodation.

He explained, “In these circumstances, your support plays a major role in easing the burden of cancer. Over the last 28 years, support of generous donors like you has enabled the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust to provide quality treatment to deserving cancer patients, irrespective of their ability to pay.”

Highlighting the urgent need of support required this year, Dr Faisal said, “For the year 2023, we require Rs 39 billion, largely expected from your Zakat and donations, to continue the fight against cancer at our two existing state-of-the-art cancer hospitals and in order to be able to open our third hospital in Karachi by the end of this year.”

