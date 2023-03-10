COAS briefed about CPEC security steps

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Gwadar. According to the ISPR, he was briefed on prevailing security situation, Formation’s operational preparedness CPEC security and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

The Army Chief appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan. He interacted with local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life.

While interacting, COAS emphasized that handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces, committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity. He laid particular emphasis on socio-economic development of the area. He announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood.