KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 92,709 tonnes of cargo comprising 59,790 tonnes of import cargo and 32,919 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 59,790 comprised of 31,489 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 81 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,647 tonnes of Canola, 2,259 tonnes of Chickpeas, 5,555 tonnes of Dap, 3,838 tonnes of Flours & 11,921 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 32,919 tonnes comprised of 24,744 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 175 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 8,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 4894 containers comprising of 2254 containers import and 2640 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 494 of 20’s and 832 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 48 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 481 of 20’s and 545 of 40’s loaded containers while 33 of 20’s and 518 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Emerald Ace, Clemens Schulte, Furano Galaxy, Momentum Phonex and St Gregory have berthed at Karachi Port.

Approximately, 05 ships namely Independent Spirit, Atlantica Bay, Dalian Express, Stephanie C and Emerald Ace have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 8 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship MSC Asyaleft the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more shipsEM Astoria, World Royal and Dolphin 03areexpected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 139,849tonnes, comprising 93,211tonnes imports cargo and 46,638tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,940 Containers (598 TEUs Imports and 2,342 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, three ships, MSC Patnaree III, Express Rome and Ullswater Carrying Containers and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT and EVTL respectively on Thursday, 9th March–2023.

