Increase in daytime temperatures likely

KARACHI: The country’s plain areas are expected to see an increase in daytime temperatures with dry weather prevailing on Friday, the Met Office said on Thursday.

Several parts of Sindh have already witnessed surging temperatures, with Mithi at 38 degrees Celsius, and Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Jam, Chhor and Thatta at 37 degrees each over the past 24 hours.

"Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country," the Met said Karachi may experience a hot day with a maximum 37 Celsius and 70 percent humidity over the next 24 hours.

