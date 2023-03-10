AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
Climate change ministry, visiting GCF team to hold workshops

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) welcomed a delegation from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to discuss potential areas of cooperation between the two entities, and to enhance Pakistan’s capacity to address climate change and access climate finance.

The GCF team will be in Islamabad till the 11th of March and will conduct various meetings and workshops with concerned stakeholders, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The GCF team’s visit to Pakistan is in response to the MoCC’s request on behalf of the government of Pakistan.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman received the delegation and highlighted the significance of the GCF team’s visit to Pakistan.

She acknowledged the GCF’s valuable assistance to Pakistan, and stated, “This visit is a significant step towards building capacity and mobilising resources to mitigate the impacts of climate change in our country. It will help us to address the challenges related to access to climate finance and develop project proposals that align with the fund's rules and procedures.”

Rehman emphasised the ministry's commitment to working with international partners, like the GCF, to combat climate change and promote sustainable development in Pakistan, the statement said.

The GCF mission is headed by Carolina Fuentes, Director of Country Programming Division, and she is joined by Anupa Lamichhane, Amgad Elmahdi, and Hyejin Lee.

