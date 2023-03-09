AVN 65.95 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
PCB, ACB mutually change schedule for Pak-Afghan T20I series

  • The three-match series now begins on March 24 in Sharjah
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 08:22pm
The cricket boards of Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to revise the schedule for a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month.

In a statement, the PCB said that both boards had mutually agreed to make “slight tweaks to the itinerary of Afghanistan’s home three-match T20I series against Pakistan.”

The series, which was slated to start on March 25, will now begin on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE, it said.

“The changes in the itinerary are made due to the unavailability of the Hawk-Eye Technology for the previously agreed upon dates. The two boards have agreed upon changes in the itinerary to ensure all the necessary broadcast technologies are available for the inaugural T20I series between the two sides,” the statement added.

The schedule was changed a day after it was announced that the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host Pakistan in the T20I cricket series from March 25 to 29 in Sharjah, UAE.

"The series will commence on March 25 in Sharjah, with the second and third games between the two teams taking place on March 27th and 29th, respectively, all at the same venue," the ACB had said.

"We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board’s willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighbouring countries," ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said.

Here is the revised schedule for the Pak-Afghan T20I series:

March 24: 1st T20I, Sharjah

March 26: 2nd T20I, Sharjah

March 27: 3rd T20I, Sharjah

