Afghanistan to host Pakistan in T20I series in Sharjah from 25th

Muhammad Saleem Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:03am
LAHORE: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) will host Pakistan in T20I cricket series between Afghanistan and Pakistan from March 25 to 29 in Sharjah, UAE.

Afghanistan’s international home season 2023-24 will begin with a three-match T20I home series against Pakistan. The series will commence on March 25 in Sharjah, with the second and third games between the two teams taking place on March 27th and 29th, respectively, all at the same venue.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said, “We appreciate Pakistan Cricket Board’s willingness to play Afghanistan in March. This is a significant accomplishment for two neighboring countries.

We are hopeful and looking forward to extending our ties with PCB, as well as continuing great partnerships and frequent cricketing assignments with them, which will help us further strengthen our team and our cricket altogether.

Overall, we are excited to host and play Pakistan in what will be a thrilling series of cricket games between the two countries.”

Chair of PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi said, “I am delighted that inaugural Pakistan versus Afghanistan T20I series will be played later this month in a city that has a large ex-pat community and which has always supported cricketers from both countries.

