Pemra bars broadcasting of content pertaining to conduct of sitting high court, SC judges

  • Directs media houses to refrain from telecasting content against state institutions
BR Web Desk Published March 9, 2023 Updated March 9, 2023 04:53pm
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday forbade the broadcasting of any content related to conduct of sitting high court and Supreme Court judges on electronic media with immediate effect.

In a notification, the regulator directed all media houses to refrain from telecasting any content against state institutions.

“Despite repeated directives, satellite television channels are persistently discussing the conduct of honourable judges of superior courts and orchestrating a vilification campaign through airing slanderous allegations,” it said.

According to the notification, airing of any content referring to the conduct of judges or is against the superior judiciary is a violation of PEMRA’s laws and judgements of the apex court.

On Wednesday, PEMRA had banned coverage of protests taking place on Mall Road.

It added that satellite TV channels are “indulged in non-stop coverage of public gathering and rallies and while covering those gathering and rallies slanderous and malicious content targeting state institutions is aired.”

“Telecast of such content is not in consonance with PEMRA Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct 2015 and is also in violation of the Hon’ble Lahore High Court, Lahore following order in the matter of Writ Petition titled “Mian Ali Asghar Vs. Government of the Punjab and others” (2020 CLC 157),” it said.

Earlier this month, PEMRA barred TV channels from broadcasting the speeches, press conferences, and statements of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

PEMRA said that the PTI chairman has been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches, “which is prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity.”

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) also suspended the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority’s (PEMRA) decision to ban all satellite TV channels from broadcasting former prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches and press talks.

