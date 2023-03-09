MARI completes commissioning, testing of gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), one of Pakistan’s top energy companies, announced the successful phased commissioning and performance testing of Sachal Gas Processing Complex (SGPC) Phase-II gas processing facilities in Daharki, Sindh.

The development was shared by the company in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to inform that after the successful completion of construction activities of SGPC Phase-II, the phased commissioning and performance testing of the gas processing facilities is now complete," read the notice.

“Post integration of SGPC Phase-I & II and after commissioning of the remaining wells which is ongoing, the plant will reach its full potential in due course,” added the company.

The firm shared that at present, around 95 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of pipeline specification gas is being supplied to the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) via its 20-inch, 25km long, cross-country gas transmission pipeline connecting SGPC to the SNGPL valve assembly (QV-2) at Muhammadpur in Punjab.

Back in January, MARI successfully completed the construction of SGPC Phase-II facilities to process low Btu gas from the Goru-B reservoir of Mari Gas Field located in Daharki.

The development comes as Pakistan faces an energy crunch as its reserves continue to deplete, while the country struggles to obtain fuel cargoes.

The South Asian country's economy remains engulfed in a balance of payment crisis. The country’s central bank foreign exchange reserves stand at a mere at $3.81 billion, not enough to cover a month of essential imports.

Meanwhile, authorities in Islamabad have imposed stringent import curbs which have dented the industrial activity in the country.

However, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmed, during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance said import compression would be eased after the completion of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review as the policy cannot continue for a longer period of time.