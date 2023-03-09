Hong Kong stocks start with small gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks edged up slightly in opening trade Thursday morning following the previous day’s sharp losses, with focus now on the release of key US jobs data at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.16 percent, or 31.17 points, to 20,082.42.

The Shanghai Composite Index ticked up 0.08 percent, or 2.69 points, to 3,285.94, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.09 percent, or 1.80 points, to 2,116.71.