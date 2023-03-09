AVN 65.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
Injured Mooney to miss rest of Women’s Premier League

Reuters Published 09 Mar, 2023 11:30am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Australia opener Beth Mooney will miss the remainder of the Women’s Premier League due to a calf injury that will require up to six weeks to heal, Cricket Australia said on Thursday. Mooney, the captain of the Gujarat Giants, suffered the injury in the opening match of the Twenty20 tournament in India last weekend as she retired hurt.

The 29-year-old missed the next two matches and will now travel home for rehabilitation, with South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt replacing her in the Gujarat squad.

Wolvaardt, who was in Pakistan to take part in the Women’s League exhibition matches, has been released by her team Super Women. “I was really looking forward to the maiden WPL season … but unfortunately injuries are part and parcel of the sport and I am gutted to be missing the remainder of the season,” Mooney said in a statement.

“I will be keeping a close eye on the team’s performance from afar and will be rooting for them every single day,” she said about Gujarat, who are fourth in the five-team league after one win and two losses. “Though I will be away from the field of play for the rest of the season, I am looking forward to coming back stronger, fitter and I will definitely be hungrier next season.”

‘Game-changer’ WPL gets underway amid fanfare and expectations

Mooney top-scored for champions Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa last month. She was one of three Australians who were named captains of their WPL teams alongside Alyssa Healy at UP Warriorz and Meg Lanning at Delhi Capitals.

