Need to give women their rightful place stressed

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country and rest of the world, ‘International Women’s Day’ was marked here on Wednesday, with a resolve to safeguard equal rights and dignified status to the women folk.

Various activities including walks, seminars and symposiums were held with the resolution to maintain the equal rights and status of women.

The day is observed on March 8 every year since the year 1900 across the globe in light of the charter under the manifesto of the United Nations (UN) to highlight the importance of women’s role in society.

Speakers at different functions underlined the importance of the role of women in all sections of society and said that healthy society cannot emerge without the vibrant role of woman in different capacities.

While addressing a function held in connection with the International Women’s Day, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser, Maryam Nawaz expressed resolve to give women their rightful place.

Maryam maintained that women are not getting the right they deserve and the women need to be given their right to vote at will. She said she had raised her voice for the right of women’s vote as per their will.

“Women can decide the fate of the nation through their votes,” she said, adding: “Women are not behind in any way in national service.”

Maryam said that she learned a lot from her mother in her life and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah is a role model for her.

She said as a woman, she feels insulted by taking the name of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. “If Imran Khan acknowledges Tyrian as his daughter, she will ask the court not to disqualify him,” she said.

