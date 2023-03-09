AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 101,609 tonnes of cargo comprising 58,917 tonnes of import cargo and 42,692 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 58,917 comprised of 33,488 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 4,290 tonnes of Canola, 3,278 tonnes of Chickpeas, 3,451 tonnes of Flours & 14,410 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,692 tonnes comprised of 34,168 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 335 tonnes of Rice & 8,189 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5082 containers comprising of 2186 containers import and 2896 containers export were handled on Wednesday. The break-up of imported containers shows 680 of 20’s and 711 of 40’s loaded while 06 of 20’s and 39 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 452 of 20’s and 906 of 40’s loaded containers while 18 of 20’s and 307 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04, ships namely Atlantica Bay, Dalian Express, Stephanie C and Kyalami have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 04 ships namely, MT Lahore, Apl Oregon, Arman 10 and Xt Honesty have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 7 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships Maersk Pittsburg and SC Hongkong left the Port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships ‘Adventure, Asphalt Alliance and Clemens Schulte’ are expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 107,184tonnes, comprising 63,865tonnes imports cargo and 43,319tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,137 Containers (1929 TEUs Imports and 2,208 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 6 ships Haj Mohammad, LNGC Doha, Clemens Schulte, Dejima and Dolphin 03 scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers, Wheat, LNG another Containers ships EM Astoria are expected to take berths are MW1, QICT, FAP, LCT and EETL on Wednesday, 8th March–2023.

