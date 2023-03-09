AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Forum launched for women’s leadership in medicine

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: The number of women entering the healthcare workforce has increased rapidly over the last decade. However, women remain underrepresented when it comes to leadership positions in medicine globally.

To address this gap and support women in leadership roles, Prof Lubna Kamani, President of Pakistan GI & Liver Diseases Society and Director of the Gastroenterology residency programme at Liaquat National Hospital, has launched the “Women in Leadership League in Medicine” (Will-Med) forum, with the support of founding partner Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Dr Lubna Kamani, Patron and founding chair of Will-Med said, “The objective of this forum is to encourage women enrolled in medical colleges to join the medical workforce and realize their full potential.”

The Will-Med forum will provide mentorship, training and support to emerging women leaders in medicine and surgery. It will also arrange webinars, symposia, and workshops to promote the network's objectives.

Osman Khalid Waheed, CEO Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, stated: “Pakistan is blessed to have exceptionally talented women in the health sector. Yet, despite having outstanding role models, women remain underrepresented in positions of leadership. The launch of the WILL-Med forum reaffirms our belief that patient care in Pakistan can improve dramatically if we address the leadership gap for women in healthcare.”

Initiatives such as Will-Med are crucial for promoting gender diversity and inclusion in the healthcare workforce. By providing a supportive network for mentorship, training, and guidance, Will-Med aims to empower women in medicine and surgery and help them overcome the challenges they face in their professional careers.

