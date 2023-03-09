AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
BOP 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
DGKC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.62%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
FCCL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 74.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.07%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
KEL 2.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
MLCF 25.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
NETSOL 77.91 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.52%)
PAEL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.27%)
PPL 69.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.2%)
PRL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (10.11%)
SNGP 40.63 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.2%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
TRG 111.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.56%)
UNITY 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,127 Increased By 24.8 (0.6%)
BR30 14,706 Increased By 170.6 (1.17%)
KSE100 41,359 Increased By 24.2 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,590 Increased By 62.6 (0.4%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Pakistan Hotels Developers 
Limited                          07-03-2023   09-03-2023    10% (i)        03-03-2023
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd. #                           02-03-2023   10-03-2023                                  10-03-2023
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                  08-03-2023   10-03-2023    22.50% (ii)    06-03-2023
Thal Limited                     08-03-2023   10-03-2023    30% (i)        06-03-2023
Habib Metro Modaraba **          10-03-2023   10-03-2023
Shadman Cotton Mills 
Limited #                        04-03-2023   11-03-2023                                  11-03-2023
Bestway Cement Limited           08-03-2023   11-03-2023    60% (ii)       06-03-2023
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                          09-03-2023   11-03-2023    35% (i)        07-03-2023
Atlas Honda Limited #            06-03-2023   13-03-2023                                  13-03-2023
Ghani Glass Limited              09-03-2023   13-03-2023    10% (ii)       07-03-2023
Frontier Ceramics Limited #      09-03-2023   15-03-2023                                  15-03-2023
Pakistan Oilfields Limited       13-03-2023   15-03-2023    200% (i)       09-03-2023
Attock Petroleum Limited         13-03-2023   15-03-2023    125% (i)       09-03-2023
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Limited   09-03-2023   16-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. #   09-03-2023   16-03-2023                                  16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited        10-03-2023   16-03-2023                                  16-03-2023
The Hub Power Company Limited    14-03-2023   16-03-2023    57.5% (F)      10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 
(P ref)                          14-03-2023   16-03-2023    10% (i)
Pakistan Petroleum Limited       14-03-2023   16-03-2023    10% (i)        10-03-2023
Treet Corporation Limited #      11-03-2023   17-03-2023                                  17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited         15-03-2023   17-03-2023    20.5% (i)      13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited #                        12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                  18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk 
Certificate                      06-03-2023   19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills 
Limited #                        13-03-2023   20-03-2023                                  20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited             14-03-2023   20-03-2023    25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Limited #          14-03-2023   20-03-2023                                  20-03-2023
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Limited #                        13-03-2023   21-03-2023                                  21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited            14-03-2023   21-03-2023    70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited              15-03-2023   21-03-2023    NIL                           21-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited #        17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries Limited #    18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited #                        18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
Synthetic Products Enterprises 
Limited                          18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                          11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited     20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                 16-03-2023   27-03-2023    60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                       21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                  27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited              21-03-2023   27-03-2023    10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #        21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                  27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited              21-03-2023   28-03-2023    25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #       21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                  28-03-2023
(HBLTFC3) Habib B ank 
Limited                          22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited        22-03-2023   28-03-2023    50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                          24-03-2023   28-03-2023    NIL                           28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                          26-03-2023   28-03-2023    31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                        20-03-2023   29-03-2023    25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited               22-03-2023   29-03-2023    15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited               23-03-2023   29-03-2023    NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab               23-03-2023   29-03-2023    10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                          23-03-2023   29-03-2023    NIL                           29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                  29-03-2023   29-03-2023                                  29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills Limited #    21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                  30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan        22-03-2023   30-03-2023    NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited              23-03-2023   30-03-2023    NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                          23-03-2023   30-03-2023    32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                          24-03-2023   30-03-2023    100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited        24-03-2023   30-03-2023    10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                      24-03-2023   30-03-2023    NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited      24-03-2023   30-03-2023    10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #       24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                  30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #           18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                  31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                        24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                  31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited       25-03-2023   31-03-2023    105% (F)       22-03-2023
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                           29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                  31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                           25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                      1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited           4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23     50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited           6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                          10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                          7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23     20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Company Limited                  8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23     NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited          10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23     950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                 11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                      12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #          13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) 
Limited                          14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23     NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                     18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                          18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                     19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited             13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited             19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication 
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited            21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                          21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                  25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited    22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #
Final Book Closure                                              **

