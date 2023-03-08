Maryam seeks accountability of ‘people who harmed country’

SHEIKHUPURA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has slammed former prime minister Imran Khan and his facilitators for “causing harm to the country” and called for holding them accountable.

“The PML-N is prepared for the polls, but the accountability will be held first and the elections will follow,” she said while addressing PML-N workers convention.

Maryam claimed that the PML-N will win the elections but a few things must be placed in order first.

She bitterly criticised the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar alleging that he (Saqib) set his own ‘standards of justice’. Nawaz Sharif, the three-time prime minister, was subjected to political persecution, she said. She highlighted injustices meted out to her family members and the PML-N leaders. She said the former CJP Saqib Nisar has withdrawn the certificate of ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ given to Imran Khan. Referring to former chief justice’s claim of ‘WhatsApp hack’, Maryam said that the nation’s future has been hacked, not Nisar’s WhatsApp. “The infamous JIT [Joint Investigation Team] was also constituted on WhatsApp,” she said.

Why ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was made to serve a year in jail for no reason and why ‘criminal’ Imran Khan has been walking free, she questioned?

In April 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif for life and in April 2022, ex-PM Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote, she said. She also questioned her disqualification though she was not holding a public office.

“Why did you hand over the destiny of the nation to an addict? Why an addict was made Prime Minister? He is not only ineligible and dishonest but is the most coward person,” she remarked.

She alleged that Faiz Hameed approached Justice Shaukat Siddiqui and told him that if Nawaz is not disqualified, their two-year manoeuvring will be a futile exercise.

She said the people wanted to know why popular leaders were put behind the bars. She said the public has the right to know the truth.

Speaking about PTI's "Jail Bharo Tehreek", Maryam said that no movement was a bigger failure than this one. "PTI leadership kept telling their workers to fill up the jails and were sitting at home themselves out of fear," she said, adding: "There was no comparison between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan as Nawaz was a "brave person because he faced jail in a bad condition while Imran had never been to jail".

Maryam alleged that the PTI chairman concealed off-shore company, diamonds, foreign funding accounts, billions of rupees through Toshakhana and many other things.

