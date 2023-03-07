AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
DGKC 42.04 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.51%)
EPCL 46.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3%)
FFL 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.22%)
FLYNG 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.29%)
GGL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
HUBC 72.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 25.78 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-11.04%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
MLCF 25.51 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.34%)
NETSOL 77.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.3%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.67%)
PAEL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.48%)
PIBTL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
PPL 69.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.26%)
PRL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.74%)
TPLP 14.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
TRG 112.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
UNITY 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.27%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Careem intends to launch women-driven motorbike service for Pakistani females

BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2023 06:14pm
Follow us

Careem, the global ride-hailing service, announced on Tuesday its plan to launch a new women-driven motorbike service in Pakistan, which would cater exclusively to its female customers.

As per the company, the latest service will initially commence operations in Karachi and make its way to other cities in Pakistan including Lahore and Islamabad.

Talking to Business Recorder, Nuzair Virani, Senior Communication Manager at Careem, said the timeline regarding commencement of the said service cannot be given at the moment.

“The service could be launched in the coming days, depending upon the response to the program,” he said.

Nuzair shared that the company is currently in the process of acquiring ‘captains’ (a term it uses for its drivers) for the upcoming service.

Careem suspends food-delivery business in Pakistan over unfavourable economic conditions

The service includes two models – part-time (5 hours) and full-time (10 hours) – for which Careem said it would pay a “guaranteed” monthly payment of Rs30,000 and Rs50,000, respectively, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the company said it will waive the commission it charges for female motorbike captains.

Currently, more than 1,700 female captains drive Careem customers across multiple car types on the platform, the company said.

“Careem’s new women-driven motorbike service enables Careem’s large female customer base to access affordable yet safe and reliable transport in an environment of rising inflation, especially everyday office and university goers. It also enables and empowers women in Pakistan to access flexible income-generating options and achieve financial stability as captains,” the ride-hailing app said.

Commenting on the new service, Imran Saleem, General Manager - Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan, stated, “Women are an integral part of our society and constitute a large number of our overall customer base … this affordable transport is particularly needed during such challenging economic times which have made it harder for families to run households on a single income.”

Careem hits milestone of 1 billion rides with Pakistan clocking in highest contribution

Careem says the new service supports its purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people. “It also supports Careem’s ongoing commitment to empower women in Pakistan.”

Careem startup sector Careem Pakistan Pakistan startup sector Pakistani startups motorbike service

Comments

1000 characters

Careem intends to launch women-driven motorbike service for Pakistani females

Marginal gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Russia, six Afghanistan’s neighbours including Pakistan set up club to discuss road to peace

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Pakistan’s fintech Trukkr says it has raised $6.4mn in seed funding

Explosion kills four in crowded Dhaka market

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

Read more stories