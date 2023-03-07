AVN 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.03%)
US oil may test resistance at $81.08

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 10:38am
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $81.08 per barrel, a break above could lead to a gain into $81.47-$82.10 range. The rise on Monday confirmed an extension of the uptrend from $74.09.

So far, the trend has been well controlled by a set of its own projection levels.

The resistance at $81.08 is supposed to be strong to stop the rise.

However, the current robust momentum makes this barrier vulnerable.

A failure to break $81.08 may be followed by a correction into $79.82-$80.45 range.

On the daily chart, oil has more or less broken a resistance at $80.62.

US oil may test support of $78.80

The break opened the way towards $83.48-$86.11 range, which is pointed by a rising channel.

The latest development of the chart suggests the formation of a bottom around $71.76 and a slow reversal of the downtrend.

Perhaps it is time to review the medium-term bearish outlook.

US crude oil

