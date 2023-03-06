AVN 66.38 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (5.1%)
US oil may test support of $78.80

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 10:40am
SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support of $78.80 per barrel, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling into $77.78-$78.41 range.

Strong as it is, the rise from the March 3 low of $75.83 looks like the final part of a short uptrend from $73.80.

The rise was driven by a wave e, the last wave of a small five-wave cycle. Both the wave a and the wave c adopted a zigzagging mode.

The wave e can’t be so different from its two predecessors.

The only explanation could be that it is the final thrust of the bullish momentum.

A break above $79.82 could lead to a gain into $80.45-$81.07 range.

On the daily chart, the rise so far has been categorized as a part of the consolidation within the range of $71.76 to $80.62.

US oil may fall to $74.09

The downtrend from $123.68, which is riding on a wave (C), looks steady.

This bearish outlook has to be reviewed once oil breaks $80.62, as such a break could confirm a triple-bottom that formed around $71.76, which suggests a bullish target of $94.98.

US crude oil

