18th My Karachi expo concludes: Sales of Rs400-Rs500m conducted by exhibitors: Motiwala

KARACHI: The 18th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony International Exhibition concluded successfully at the Expo Centre with presentation of a cheque worth Rs5 million to support the victims of devastating earthquake in Turkiye, which was presented by the leadership of Businessmen Group and Karachi chamber to Consul General of Turkiye Cemal Sangu.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that despite extremely unfavourable conditions, it was really heartening to see immense participation of 300 exhibitors at My Karachi Exhibition including foreign participation from friendly countries - Turkiye, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam.

Referring to concerns expressed by Chairman BMG over numerous issues, he said a clear direction has to be collectively identified in consultation with the business and industrial to resolve issues being suffered by the business community and the economy. “Our business and industrial community has the ability to arrive at the right destination but they have to be given shown the right direction leading to progress and prosperity.”

He was of the view that Pakistan was blessed with abundant resources and talent whereas everyone has been exhibiting complete determination so our country would be able to come out of crises and get back on the path to progress and prosperity.

Appreciating KCCI’s support for the earthquake victims of Turkiye, he said that it was highly encouraging that the business and industrial community of Karachi always takes lead by responding to natural calamities which not only strikes our country but any other country in any part of the world.

Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, while acknowledging KCCI’s contribution for minimizing the hardships being faced by Turkish people, said that millions of people inhabiting in eleven cities and thousands of small towns and villages in Turkiye were affected by the devastating earthquake. “We are very resilient and determined so with the help of your support, solidarity and prayers, we will overcome these difficult times,” he added

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, in his remarks, said, “Our hearts bleed with people of Turkiye who suffered a massive earthquake. Although the Pakistani government has established relief fund for the victims of Turkiye and Syria while several other Pakistani organizations were also contributing generously to this noble cause, hence, we, the business community, also felt that it was our responsibility to participate in this noble cause so we are making a meager contribution to minimize the adversities of our brothers and sisters in Turkiye.”

Referring to economic crises being faced the country, he was fairly optimistic that Pakistan would certainly come out of the ongoing crises as the country has been through similar situation in 2008 and 2013 when the foreign reserves were down and Pakistan was facing severe economic challenges but all those challenges were efficiently tackled and Pakistan was able to touch new heights in terms of economic progress and prosperity.

He said that the presence of FPCCI and all Trade Association was a clear testimony that the entire business community of Karachi was on one page in dealing with numerous issues particularly the unnecessary liabilities being created including blocking the containers which exorbitantly raised demurrage/detention charges and retrospectively raising gas tariff. “How can we afford such a high gas tariff being charged retrospectively for a period of one-and-a-half month,” he asked and requested the Governor to take up these matters by summoning a meeting at his Office as the cost of doing business and manufacturing has already gone up but these issues have further unnecessarily aggravated the cost of finished goods.

Commenting on My Karachi Exhibition, Zubair Motiwala said that around 300 exhibitors participated in this year’s My Karachi Exhibition in which the biggest foreign participation was from Sri Lanka, followed by Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam while some of the leading local manufacturers were also present at My Karachi Expo. “As compared to last year’s public turnover of more than 600,000, this year, around 450,000 visitors attended the exhibition due to erosion of buying power. The estimated sales of somewhere in between Rs400 to Rs500 million has been done by the exhibitors which still is a good number. The purpose is purely to facilitate the public and make shopping easier and affordable for them before Ramadan.”

While welcoming the distinguished guests, KCCI President Mohammed Tariq Yousuf pointed out that the exhibition, unfortunately, was unable to perform at full throttle due to ongoing severe economic crises and the inflation which discouraged many companies to set up stalls and also the public to carrying out their shopping. “I hope that next year when 19th My Karachi will be staged, the inflation would come down and the purchasing power of the public would also improve.”

He was of the opinion that the economic crises have worsened from bad to worst so everyone should think and understand that the way everything was happening, it was not in the interest of our country.

BMG Vice Chairmen Haroon Farooki and Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, Senior Vice President Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Haris Agar, Chairman Special Committee for My Karachi Exhibition Muhammad Idrees, Senior Vice President FPCCI Suleman Chawla, Former President FPCCI Nasir Hayat Magoon and KCCI Managing Committee Members along with Consul Generals of Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Turkiye and Presidents/representatives of Industrial Town Associations were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023