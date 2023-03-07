AVN 65.13 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (3.12%)
BAFL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.96%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.65%)
DGKC 41.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
EPCL 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.67%)
FCCL 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
FFL 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
FLYNG 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
HUBC 72.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 28.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.75%)
KEL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.19%)
MLCF 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
NETSOL 77.34 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.26%)
OGDC 86.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.88%)
PAEL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.57%)
PIBTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 70.11 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.59%)
PRL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.19%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-4.26%)
SNGP 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.38%)
TRG 112.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.69%)
UNITY 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,108 Increased By 5.6 (0.14%)
BR30 14,594 Increased By 76.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,434 Increased By 97.3 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,576 Decreased By -7.8 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023
Indian shares extend rally

Reuters Published 07 Mar, 2023 03:16am
BENGALURU: Indian shares extended gains for a second session in a row on Monday, after strong economic data from the United States and investment in the Adani group of companies boosted risk appetite.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.67% higher to 17,711.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.69% to 60,224.46.

Eleven of the 13 major sectoral indexes rose, with high weightage financials and information technology adding 0.58% and 1.22%, respectively. Oil and gas stocks added nearly 2% after the government marginally raised windfall tax on crude oil and slashed tax on diesel in its fortnightly revision over the weekend.

Most of the Adani group stocks advanced, extending gains after US boutique investment firm GQG Partners’ $1.87 billion investment in the conglomerate on Thursday.

The group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises was the top Nifty 50 gainer, rising 5.45%.

“When you have a credible long-term investor putting in a significant chunk of money into Adani group stocks, it’s a confidence booster,” said Atul Suri, CEO of Marathon Trends - PMS.

Analysts added that Adani group stocks have a “collateral” effect on markets, especially financials, which were hammered earlier due to fear of exposure to the conglomerate.

