KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 150,891 tonnes of cargo comprising 101,341 tonnes of import cargo and 49,550 V of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 101,341 comprised of 32,295 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,363 tonnes Bulk Cargo, 3,613 tonnes of Canola, 6,878 tonnes of Chickpeas, 6,878 tonnes of Flours & 54,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 49,550 tonnes comprised of 44,690 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 360 tonnes of Rice & 4,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 4064 containers comprising of 1599 containers import and 2465 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 359 of 20’s and 535 of 40’s loaded while 34 of 20’s and 68 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 531of 20’s and 501 of 40’s loaded containers while 240 of 20’s and 346 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 11 ships namely ST Mary, Safeen Prize, Apl Barcelona, M.T Lahore, Tarlan, Gfs Prestige, Green Pole, Hyundai Oakland, Dee4 Kastaina, Vari Trader and Osaka have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 09, ships namely Cape Fulmar, St Mary, SSL Brahmaputra, Safeen Prize, Zheng He 5, Gfs Prestige, Apl Barcelona, Tarlan and Baru have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 7 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship APL Oregon left the Port on Monday morning, while another ship ‘XT Honesty’ is expected to sail on today.

A Cargo volume of 132,169tonnes, comprising 111,463tonnes imports cargo and 20,706tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,197 Containers (979 TEUs Imports and 1,218 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 8 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 3 ships Adventure, MSC Heidi and World Royal & another ship Lana scheduled to load/offload Cement, Containers and Coal are expected to take berths at MW-1, QICT and PIBT respectively on Monday, 6th March–2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023