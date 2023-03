SINGAPORE: LME copper may retest the support at $8,708 per tonne this week, a break below which could open the way towards $8,188-$8,510 range.

The support triggered a pullback towards a rising trendline.

The pullback looks a bit overdone, but still, it ended below a resistance at $9,229.

Copper heads for weekly gain as China optimism builds

The downtrend from $9,550.50 may have resumed, towards the Jan. 4 low of $8,188. A break above $9,030 may lead to a gain into $9,229-$9,352 range.