AVN 66.51 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (5.3%)
BAFL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.27%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.28%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.22%)
DGKC 41.29 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.33%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
FFL 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
GGL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
HUBC 72.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.69%)
HUMNL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
KAPCO 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.91%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
MLCF 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.17%)
NETSOL 79.35 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (5.94%)
OGDC 88.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.53%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.21%)
PIBTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.24%)
PPL 71.49 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (5.63%)
PRL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.69%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.39%)
TELE 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (16.67%)
TPLP 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.41%)
TRG 115.45 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (4.39%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.79%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 40.3 (0.98%)
BR30 14,820 Increased By 302.4 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,752 Increased By 414.7 (1%)
KSE30 15,696 Increased By 112.4 (0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar subdued as traders eye Powell testimony, jobs report

Reuters Published 06 Mar, 2023 10:23am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: The US dollar made a tentative start to the week on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and looked towards for a February jobs report that will likely influence how hawkish the US central bank will be.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major peers, was down 0.057% at 104.560, but not far off a seven-week high of 105.36 it touched last week. The index last week clocked a weekly loss for the first time since January.

After delivering jumbo hikes last year, the Fed has raised interest rates by 25 basis points in its latest two meetings, but a slew of resilient economic data has stoked market fears that the central bank might return to its aggressive path.

Futures imply a 72% chance the Fed will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its meeting on March 22.

The spotlight will be firmly on the February jobs report scheduled for Friday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“US underlying inflation remains stubbornly high well above the Fed’s inflation target of 2%,” said Joseph Capurso, head of international and sustainable economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Recent data suggest that consumer spending is not slowing much, while the labour market is unsustainably tight, Capurso said in a note, adding that Powell would likely be hawkish in his testimony.

Citi strategists expect Powell to indicate a preference for a 25 bps hike but leave all options on the table, since he will speak before the jobs data are released.

Citi expects an increase in payrolls of 255,000 following January’s enormous 517,000 jump.

A large surprise on the upside could lead to a 50 bps hike from the Fed, Citi said.

Dollar pulls back as Powell sticks to usual Fed playbook

Meanwhile, the euro was down 0.02% to $1.0632, having gained 0.8% last week.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% to 135.85 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.203, down 0.08% on the day.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.9072 per dollar and was last changing hands at 6.9067. On Sunday, China set a modest target for 2023 economic growth of around 5% as it kicked off the annual session of its National People’s Congress.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 0.95% to $22,455.94, having fallen 5% on Friday. Ethereum was up 0.51% at $1,567.30.

The Australian dollar fell 0.19% to $0.676, while the kiwi eased 0.10% to $0.622.

Yuan US dollar

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar subdued as traders eye Powell testimony, jobs report

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Intra-day update: rupee makes significant gain against US dollar

LHC hears Imran's bail pleas in Toshakhana, other cases today

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

PM urges global community to address 'unsustainable debt burden' of poor countries

Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger, despair

Afghan universities reopen but women still barred

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

Read more stories