Fazl says IK responsible for economic crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman came hard on former Prime Minister Imran Khan and stated that because of the agreement signed by his government, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is making Pakistan’s budget and controlling the prices in the country.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he also stated that the same court which had allowed in the past a late military ruler to hold election in three years is today wants the election to be held in 90 days.

About the economic problems, he held the agreement signed by the former Prime Minister Imran Khan government with the IMF as responsible for the current state of the economy. He added that the IMF was given free hand by the previous government regarding decrease or increase in the prices.

Fazlur-Rehman further stated that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was handed over to the IMF by the previous regime and consequently central bank is not answerable to any institution. He further stated wherever the government goes and if any country wants to help Pakistan, the IMF becomes hurdle for it. However, despite all this, he said that the government desire is to finalize the things with the international institutions through dialogue in a suitable manner. “We know their intonations and wrong decisions and why Pakistan is being targeted in the region” he added.

PDM chief said at a time when the government is unable to provide food to the common man as the prices of onion and potatoes are increasing, it is being asked to provide Rs 80 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for elections.

On the one hand it is being stated that there is law and order situation in the country and many candidates would not be able to campaign in their constituencies, court wants elections to be held in 90 days.

He said that inflation, financial state of the country and law enforcement agencies’ capacity to provide protection to the candidates should also be taken into consideration.

Replying to question he said that his party is ready for the election but problems he narrated should also be taken into consideration.

He said that the same court had allowed in the past late military ruler General Pervez Musharraf to hold election in three year but today it wants the election to be held in 90 days after taking suo moto notice. He said that the same apex court had some time allowed an individual to make amendments in the Constitution.

He said that in his opinion there is three and four verdict of the apex court with regard to elections and this aspect cannot be ignored that why those two judges whose opinion was mentioned in the verdict were not counted. He said as per his information, former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar and ex-army general Faiz Hameed are lobbying for the Imran Khan and ‘institutions’ should take notice for it.

