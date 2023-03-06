AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.8%)
BAFL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
BOP 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.68%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.74%)
DGKC 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.61%)
EPCL 48.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.42%)
FCCL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
FLYNG 5.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
HUBC 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.12%)
HUMNL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
KAPCO 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
MLCF 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
NETSOL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (3.47%)
OGDC 88.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
PAEL 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
PPL 71.01 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (4.92%)
PRL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
SILK 0.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.13%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.78%)
TELE 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.78%)
TPLP 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.93%)
TRG 114.01 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.08%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.17%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,135 Increased By 32.4 (0.79%)
BR30 14,751 Increased By 233.6 (1.61%)
KSE100 41,680 Increased By 342.6 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,713 Increased By 128.8 (0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘World Obesity Day’: Professionals call for promoting healthy lifestyle

Muhammad Saleem Published 06 Mar, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

LAHORE: Health professionals have called for raising awareness about healthy lifestyle and said that obesity can damage mental and physical well-being apart from causing other diseases among the obsess people.

This was stated by President of General Cadre Doctors Association Punjab Dr Masood Sheikh while addressing a seminar in connection with the “World Obesity Day” here at a local hospital.

Talking about this year’s theme- ‘Changing Perspectives: Let’s Talk about Obesity’, Dr Masood said that childhood obesity is expected to increase by 60% over the next decade, reaching 250 million by 2030.

The medical consequences of obesity will cost over $1 trillion by 2025. Individuals are not to blame for their obesity as it is often driven by forces outside of a person’s control, and is the result of complex biological, genetic, and environmental factors.

Dr Masood said, “Our physical and social environments impact our ability to live healthy lives and expose us to unhealthy foods that are engineered to make us eat more. Weight is one indicators of obesity, but treating obesity is about improving overall health, not just about losing weight.”

Dr Muhammad Shahbaz said that physical exercise plays an important role in overall health and can be used in the context of comprehensive weight management interventions and prevention strategies; exercise alone is not an effective obesity treatment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Obesity Day Health professionals healthy lifestyle Dr Masood Sheikh

Comments

1000 characters

‘World Obesity Day’: Professionals call for promoting healthy lifestyle

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories