AVN 63.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.46%)
BAFL 32.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
DFML 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.52%)
DGKC 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FCCL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
FFL 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
FLYNG 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
GGL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
HUBC 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
KAPCO 29.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
KEL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.61%)
MLCF 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
NETSOL 75.94 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.39%)
OGDC 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.17%)
PAEL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.35%)
PPL 70.10 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (3.58%)
PRL 12.72 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.06%)
SNGP 41.59 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.51%)
TELE 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (12.12%)
TPLP 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
TRG 111.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.81%)
UNITY 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 9.9 (0.24%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 127.8 (0.88%)
KSE100 41,453 Increased By 116.5 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,624 Increased By 40.5 (0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nestle to close factory in Myanmar

AFP Published 06 Mar, 2023 08:16am
Follow us

YANGON: Swiss food giant Nestle will halt all production in Myanmar, a spokesperson said Monday, the latest firm to draw back from the country after a military coup two years ago.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government, sparking widespread unrest and tanking the economy. A raft of foreign companies has since exited the market, including oil giants TotalEnergies and Chevron, and Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor.

Due to the “current economic situation” Nestle’s factory in the commercial hub Yangon, as well as its head office, would “cease operations”, a spokesperson told AFP, without giving a timeframe.

Nestle sells Nescafe instant coffee, Maggi noodles and Milo chocolate malt beverage in Myanmar.

A Myanmar firm would instead market and distribute Nestle products from Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines, the spokesperson said.

“We will do all we can to support everyone affected by this decision,” they added, without providing details about how many people Nestle employed in the country.

Investors piled into Myanmar after the military relaxed its iron grip in 2011, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalisation.

The economy has been battered by the fallout of the 2021 coup, with more than a million people losing their jobs, according to the International Labour Organization.

The putsch sparked renewed fighting with ethnic rebel groups as well as dozens of “People’s Defence Forces” that have sprung up to fight against the junta.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on dissent since it seized power and more than 19,000 have been arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

Nestle Myanmar Nestle factory

Comments

1000 characters

Nestle to close factory in Myanmar

CPEC power projects: China concerned over payment issues

Economic and investment sectors: PM, Qatari ruler discuss furthering cooperation

QIA CEO discusses investment proposals with PM

ECC likely to approve SG for population and housing census

Police serve arrest warrants to Imran

Army decides to solarise its cantonments

TIFA moot agrees to ensure progress on all issues: govt

CWDP approves Rs11bn healthcare projects

‘Anomaly’ in FBR’s IRIS system perturbs taxpayers

Digital census, assistance to flood victims: Bilawal hints at quitting ministry

Read more stories