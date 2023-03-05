AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
BAFL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.19%)
BOP 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.94%)
DFML 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.57%)
DGKC 40.54 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.87%)
EPCL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FCCL 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.11%)
FFL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.63%)
FLYNG 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
GGL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.94%)
HUBC 72.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.82%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
KAPCO 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.35%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
MLCF 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.63%)
NETSOL 74.77 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (2.78%)
OGDC 88.12 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (7.33%)
PAEL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
PIBTL 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
PPL 67.68 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (7.09%)
PRL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.85%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5.62%)
SNGP 41.09 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (5.22%)
TELE 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (7.82%)
TPLP 14.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.62%)
TRG 110.55 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 77.3 (1.92%)
BR30 14,517 Increased By 485.9 (3.46%)
KSE100 41,337 Increased By 666.1 (1.64%)
KSE30 15,584 Increased By 270.4 (1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Will Jacks ruled out of Bangladesh tour

AFP Published 05 Mar, 2023 08:49pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

CHITTAGONG: England suffered a blow Sunday before the third one-day international against Bangladesh when batsman Will Jacks was ruled out of the rest of the tour with a thigh injury, an official said.

“Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Bangladesh after suffering a left thigh injury while fielding during the second one-day international in Dhaka,” said an ECB spokesperson.

“Jacks will fly home in the next 48 hours to begin his recovery,” he said.

Jacks was named as a late replacement for Tom Abell and played both the opening matches of the series.

He made a vital contribution in England’s opening win in a low-scoring thriller on Wednesday with 26 runs and one wicket.

That match was Jacks’ ODI debut after he played two Tests and two Twenty20 internationals for England.

He made only one run and went wicketless in the second match on Friday.

England hold a 2-0 lead after the opening two matches in Dhaka. The third and final match of the series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

Roy ton powers England to victory in 2nd Bangladesh ODI

The tourists will also play three Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh.

Chittagong will host the first Twenty20 international on March 9 before the teams return to the capital for the remaining two games on March 12 and 14.

The ODI series is crucial to England’s preparations for October’s World Cup in India and is the last they will play before the September 10 cutoff date for announcing their squad.

The visitors are looking to improve their performance on what is meant to be a good batting track in Chittagong.

“It’s a good wicket and our batting is sure excited by that. Usually, when there are good wickets, we have pushed the front with our batting,” fast bowler Mark Wood said.

England, the world champions in both formats, are the only visiting side to register an ODI series win in Bangladesh since 2015.

Twenty20 Internationals Will Jacks BANGLADESH VS ENGLAND Tom Abell

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Will Jacks ruled out of Bangladesh tour

PEMRA bars TV channels from broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches and pressers

Sanaullah says Islamabad police in Lahore on court's order, not govt's order

PM Shehbaz arrives in Doha to attend UN conference on LDCs

Difficult to keep ministry if govt doesn't fulfil promises made with flood affectees: Bilawal

Stop human traffickers, Pope Francis says after Italy’s migrant shipwreck

Saudi bourse gains on upbeat earnings, non-oil activity; Egypt falls

Woman and two children killed in Russian shelling in southern Ukraine

World Bank willing to fund fan replacement plan

China increases military spending in face of ‘escalating’ threats

PD ready for energy security dialogue with US

Read more stories