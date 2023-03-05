Petition against minister filed for ‘scandalising judiciary’

LAHORE: A lawyer on Saturday has filed a contempt petition against interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan before the Lahore High Court for, allegedly scandalizing the judges and the judiciary.

The petitioner Shahid Rana submitted in his petition that the interior minister at a recent press conference played an alleged leaked audio of a telephonic conversation between former chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Supreme Court Bar Association president Abid Zuberi.

He contended that the conversation was a personal affair between a lawyer and his client (Elahi), which was recorded and leaked by breaching the law of privacy.

The lawyer argued that the minister attempted to scandalize the judiciary by playing the purported audio of a conversation of a lawyer with his client discussing on a case pending before a court.

The petitioner prayed to the court to punish the respondent minister under the law of contempt of court.

