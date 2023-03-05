AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Mar 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Petition against minister filed for ‘scandalising judiciary’

Recorder Report Published 05 Mar, 2023 03:36am
LAHORE: A lawyer on Saturday has filed a contempt petition against interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan before the Lahore High Court for, allegedly scandalizing the judges and the judiciary.

The petitioner Shahid Rana submitted in his petition that the interior minister at a recent press conference played an alleged leaked audio of a telephonic conversation between former chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Supreme Court Bar Association president Abid Zuberi.

He contended that the conversation was a personal affair between a lawyer and his client (Elahi), which was recorded and leaked by breaching the law of privacy.

The lawyer argued that the minister attempted to scandalize the judiciary by playing the purported audio of a conversation of a lawyer with his client discussing on a case pending before a court.

The petitioner prayed to the court to punish the respondent minister under the law of contempt of court.

Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervez Elahi Rana Sanaullah Khan Supreme Court Bar Association

