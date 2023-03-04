AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
M Khan Bhatti given into police remand

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: Former principal secretary to CM Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti, arrested from Balochistan, was sent on remand to police custody in Quetta till March 8.

Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatta said on Friday that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was handed over to the Balochistan Police till March 8.

The spokesperson of the ACE said that after Muhammad Khan Bhatti will be sent on judicial remand, the ACE Punjab will apply for transit remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Bhatti will be brought to Punjab after obtaining transit remand from the concerned judge as a four-member team has left for Quetta to bring him back to Punjab.

Moreover, the investigation of Abdul Haye Dasti will be held at the Anti-Corruption Headquarters in Lahore. A spokesperson of the ACE Punjab said that Abdul Haye Dasti’s front man Haji Muhammad escaped to Australia on February 22nd after converting Rs. 300 million into a foreign currency. The spokesperson said the ACE Punjab raided Abdul Haye Dasti’s house in Muzaffargarh three days ago and recovered currency worth Rs 150 million.

Abdul Haye Dasti has obtained bail before arrest from the high court in order to avoid being arrested. Dasti has been summoned by the investigation officer of the ACE Headquarters Lahore so that he can record his statement.

