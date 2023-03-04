AVN 63.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.58%)
Advocate Rana appointed PCB Election Commissioner

Recorder Report Published 04 Mar, 2023 06:10am
LAHORE: Former Deputy Attorney General and ex-Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana has been appointed as the Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The appointment was made by the PCB patron and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif under Article 29 of the PCB Constitution 2014. Following the notification, Rana assumed charge and met Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Najam Sethi, to discuss the elections process, which will commence with elections in approximately 50 districts.

In this regard, and in consultation with the Chair of the PCB Management Committee, Rana has appointed 13 Deputy Election Commissioners, who will be responsible for conducting free, fair and transparent elections in the districts.

Najam Sethi said, “I congratulate Rana on his appointment as the PCB Election Commissioner. This is one of the most important and critical appointments as we embark upon democratising the PCB by having elected representatives on the Board of Governors. I wish Rana all the best and assure him of my complete support in this process.”

Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana said, “I want to thank the PCB Patron for assigning me this responsibility. I aim to deliver my obligations without any fear or favour in an open and transparent manner. I will now set election timelines and aim to work closely with the Deputy Election Commissioners to complete the process so that elected representatives can be appointed to the Board of Governors.”

