KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (March 03, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
255,258,303 165,063,456 9,044,672,861 5,297,127,858
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 793,998,239 (629,437,802) 164,560,436
Local Individuals 6,713,980,569 (6,855,983,630) (142,003,060)
Local Corporates 3,895,641,642 (3,918,199,018) (22,557,376)
===============================================================================
