Mar 03, 2023
PSG’s Neymar ‘not available’ for Bayern Munich clash

AFP Published 03 Mar, 2023 07:19pm
SAINT-GERMAIN-EN-LAYE: Neymar has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League last 16 second leg against Bayern Munich next week, the Ligue 1 club’s coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday.

The Brazilian forward, who played in the first leg of the tie which Bayern won 1-0 in Paris, injured his right ankle against Lille two weeks ago.

“For the next two games, we will not have Ney available,” said Galtier at the press conference ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 match against Nantes.

“Our unit is much more compact. With the absence of Ney, instead of having two midfielders, we will have three midfielders and two attackers.

“To say that Ney’s absence is insignificant, no. He is one of the best passers in Ligue 1 and it is still a big loss for us.”

Earlier in the day, the club said in a statement that Neymar “is continuing his rehabilitation” with a further clarification to be made on Monday.

The injured Renato Sanches and Presnel Kimpembe will also miss the Nantes match. Nordi Mukiele, however, will be available for Saturday’s game at the Parc des Princes.

