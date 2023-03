KARACHI: Gold prices on Thursday posted mammoth gains on the local market, traders said. The rates shot up by Rs9400 to Rs206500 per tola and Rs8058 to Rs177040 per 10 grams. Gold prices on the world market stood for $1836 per ounce.

Silver prices also staged big gains by Rs120 to Rs2200 per tola and Rs102.88 to Rs1886.14 per 10 grams, traders said.

