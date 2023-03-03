AVN 61.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.1%)
BAFL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
BOP 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
CNERGY 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.39%)
DGKC 39.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.03%)
EPCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (4.95%)
FCCL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.73%)
FFL 4.89 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.62%)
FLYNG 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
GGL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
HUBC 72.04 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (2.04%)
HUMNL 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
MLCF 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.81%)
NETSOL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-0.98%)
OGDC 82.04 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.6%)
PAEL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.4%)
PIBTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
PPL 62.96 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.04%)
PRL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.3%)
SNGP 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.33%)
TELE 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
TPLP 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.78%)
TRG 108.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-2%)
UNITY 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,025 Increased By 30.4 (0.76%)
BR30 14,031 Increased By 68.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 40,671 Increased By 258.1 (0.64%)
KSE30 15,313 Increased By 160.3 (1.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nadra launches service to protect personal data of citizens

Recorder Report Published 03 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday launched ‘Ijazat Aap Ki’ service, a revolutionary initiative that puts citizens in charge of their personal data.

“This cutting-edge service will enable citizens to give their consent before verification of the Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), ensuring that their sensitive data is protected and secure at all times,” said Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik at the launching ceremony.

Nadra guarantees the confidentiality of citizens’ data by taking effective measures to protect it. Now, by giving citizens real and effective ownership and restricting unauthorized access, the authority has taken an unprecedented step.

Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik, while launching the service, said that consent management is a digital mechanism in line with his vision to protect citizens’ privacy and strengthen data security.

“Your data is your personal property, and just like your physical property, citizens are from now onwards empowered to control access and protect against misuse or unwarranted use,” Malik said.

“We are moving from a world where data is used against people to a digital realm where data is used to empower the citizens and give ownership rights of their own data. Citizen’s data is not for sale, it is a valuable asset, and Nadra protects it passionately. Informed consent will be required from citizens to use personal data by a product or service providers from now on,” said Tariq Malik.

From March 2, all verification transactions will require a 6-digit passcode sent to the citizen’s registered mobile number to seek their consent to proceed with data sharing.

The pin number will be presented for authentication and will be deemed as the citizen’s consent to get his/her ID number verification from Nadra.

Nadra collects citizen’s mobile numbers at the time of registration for the ID card. The authority has also launched an SMS service <8009>, enabling citizens to enroll their mobile number. Citizens can send a text message containing their 13-digit ID card number on a short code <8009> to enroll their mobile number with Nadra. In response, Nadra will send a confirmation message to incase the enrollment is successful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nadra cnic Tariq Malik personal data of citizens

Comments

1000 characters

Nadra launches service to protect personal data of citizens

Jul-Jan: $6.134bn borrowed from multiple sources

Usage of 300 units and above: Rs3.39/unit additional surcharge on the cards

SSGC seeks 26.9pc raise in gas prices

Policy rate hiked by 300bps to 20pc to tame inflation

Steel industry concerned at interest rate hike

Overnight Reverse Repo (Ceiling) rate fixed at 21pc

Nation is paying ‘heavy price of regime change’: IK

Govt ‘mulling abandoning’ talks with IMF, claims Hammad

NA body asks govt to remove obstacles to IP gas pipeline project

Senate body irked by absence of power minister

Read more stories